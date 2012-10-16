FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Next Media stock suspended amid report it will sell Taiwan media ops
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 16, 2012 / 12:45 AM / 5 years ago

Next Media stock suspended amid report it will sell Taiwan media ops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Shares of Next Media Ltd , controlled by Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai, were suspended on Tuesday amid reports it will sell all its Taiwan newspaper, magazine and online video assets to a Taiwanese consortium for around $600 million.

Next Media’s shares last closed on Monday at HK$1.12.

The buyer group includes banking group Chinatrust’s former vice-chairman, Jeffrey Koo Jr, and petrochemicals firm Formosa Group’s president, Wang Wen-Yun, Taiwan’s China Times and United Daily News reported, citing sources close to the buyers. (Reporting By Twinnie Siu; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)

