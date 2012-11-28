FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Next Media shares suspended - HKEx
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
November 28, 2012 / 12:56 AM / in 5 years

Next Media shares suspended - HKEx

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Trading in shares of Next Media was suspended on Wednesday morning, according to a filing on the Hong Kong exchange.

Next Media said in a statement that the share suspension was due to a pending announcement related to the sale of its print and TV business in Taiwan.

In October, Next Media said it would sell its Taiwan newspaper, magazine and television assets to Chinatrust Financial’s former vice-chairman Jeffrey Koo Jr for T$17.5 billion ($601.46 million). ($1 = 29.0960 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Lee Chyen Yee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.