BRIEF-Nanfang Black Sesame to buy edible oil company for 625 mln yuan
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 4, 2016 / 6:45 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Nanfang Black Sesame to buy edible oil company for 625 mln yuan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Nanfang Black Sesame Group :

* To issue 30.2 million A shares and pay 187.5 million yuan, in exchange for 100 percent stake in a Luyi-based edible oil company

* Says price of edible oil company is 625 million yuan

* To issue shares to raise up to 313.5 million yuan, for cash payment and working capital

* Says top shareholder, a Guangxi food company to hold 27.5 percent stake, down from 32.7 percent

* Says Zhu Jie takes 7.9 percent stake in comapany

Source text in Chinese:hsvp.com/2311

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
