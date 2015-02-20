FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. futures regulator's chairman says probably stepping down next year
February 20, 2015

U.S. futures regulator's chairman says probably stepping down next year

CHICAGO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The chairman of the U.S. National Futures Association, who led the futures industry regulator through broker scandals, said on Thursday he will probably step down next year.

Christopher Hehmeyer said in a telephone interview that he had told NFA board members he will likely step down because chairmen typically serve five years. Earlier on Thursday, the board re-elected him as chairman for his fifth one-year term.

Hehmeyer served as chairman when the futures industry was rocked by the failure of broker Peregrine Financial Group, which collapsed in 2012 after it was found to have defrauded clients for about two decades. The NFA failed to find the wrongdoing in annual audits during that period.

Reporting by Tom Polansek

