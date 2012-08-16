NFA approves new safeguards for customer funds

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The National Futures Association on Thursday approved new rules to beef up futures customer protections, months after the revelation of fraud at collapsed brokerage Peregrine Financial Group left a multi-million dollar hole in customer funds.

The new rules, approved by the NFA’s board of directors, would require futures brokerages to provide regulators with view-only Internet access to customer segregated fund account information.

The newly approved requirements will now be sent to the CFTC for approval.