FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Public service announcements on domestic violence to air during NFL games
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 23, 2014 / 8:27 PM / 3 years ago

Public service announcements on domestic violence to air during NFL games

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - The NFL’s effort to combat domestic violence and sexual assault will get a new look on Thursday night when a series of public service announcements featuring current and former players will begin airing during the San Diego-Denver game.

Nearly two dozen players will appear in the PSAs, including New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback William Gay, whose mother was killed by an abusive partner, said officials of the NO MORE Project.

Directed by actors Mariska Hargitay, Blair Underwood and Tate Donovan, the PSAs will air during all NFL games but premiere during Thursday’s nationally televised game in Denver.

“I said yes to the NO MORE campaign because I lost my mother to domestic violence when I was younger, and I‘m here to keep her voice alive and to help the movement of stopping domestic violence,” said Gay.

The original NO MORE PSAs, featuring Hargitay, Amy Poehler, Andre Braugher and others, have aired more than 27,000 times nationwide since the campaign was launched last September, No More Project officials said, adding they had been shown during the past four weeks of NFL broadcasts.

The National Football League has been under fire over the past few months since several of its players, including stars Ray Rice and Adrian Peterson, were implicated in domestic abuse cases.

Reporting by Steve Ginsburg in Washington; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.