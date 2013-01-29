UPDATE 1-NFL-Bills agree to five-year extension for Toronto series

TORONTO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The National Football League’s (NFL) Buffalo Bills have reached a five-year agreement with Rogers Communications Inc to play an annual regular season game in Toronto, the two sides said on Tuesday.

As part of the deal, the Bills will play one regular season game at Toronto’s Rogers Centre, home of Major League Baseball’s Toronto Blue Jays, in each of the next five NFL seasons plus one preseason game in 2015.

The deal is an extension of a five-year pact between the Bills and Rogers Media Inc, a division of Rogers Communications, that expired in December.

Financial terms of the pact were not disclosed but several media reports have said it will be well below the $78 million the Bills received when the original deal to play in Toronto was announced in 2008.

Dates, times and opponents of the Toronto games will be determined by the NFL, with information for the 2013 game expected in April.

The Bills, a struggling team that has not made the playoffs in 13 seasons, are 1-4 in regular season games played in Toronto, including last month’s crushing 50-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.