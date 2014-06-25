FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NFL agrees to eliminate cap on player payments in concussion lawsuit
#Healthcare
June 25, 2014 / 4:10 PM / 3 years ago

NFL agrees to eliminate cap on player payments in concussion lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 25 (Reuters) - The National Football League agreed to eliminate the cap on monetary awards available to players who were part of a major concussion lawsuit in the United States against the league, the NFL said on Wednesday.

The lawsuit was settled between the league and thousands of former players last August at $765 million, but a U.S. judge hesitated to sign off on the deal because she worried it would not be enough money to pay all the affected players. (Reporting by Curtis Skinner; Editing by Susan Heavey)

