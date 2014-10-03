NFL-Draft moves from New York to Chicago

Oct 2 (Reuters) - The 2015 NFL draft will be held in Chicago, ending a run of nearly 50 years in New York City.

The 80th draft will take place from April 30 until May 2 at the Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University in Chicago, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said on Thursday.

The NFL Draft was held in Chicago in 1938, 1942-44, 1951, and 1962-64.

It has been held continuously in New York since 1967, including from 2006-2014 at the Radio City Music Hall, which has a scheduling conflict next year. (Reporting By Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina)