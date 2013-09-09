FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Football fan dies after fall at San Francisco 49ers' game
September 9, 2013 / 6:44 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Football fan dies after fall at San Francisco 49ers' game

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds victim’s name)

Sept 9 (Reuters) - A San Francisco 49ers football fan fell from an elevated walkway to his death on Sunday at Candlestick Park during the team’s NFL season home opener, police said on Monday.

An investigator with the San Francisco medical examiner identified the man as Kevin Hayes, 32, of Hayward, California. He had no further details.

San Francisco police spokesman Gordon Shyy said he fell about 1:30 p.m. PDT from an elevated pedestrian walkway to the sidewalk as the game against the Green Bay Packers was starting.

Several witnesses said Hayes appeared to be drunk, Shyy said. He did not know how far he fell.

He said off-duty medics and police officers administered first aid until an ambulance arrived, but Hayes was pronounced dead. (Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Scott Malone, Maureen Bavdek and Phil Berlowitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
