a year ago
NFL's Kaepernick kneels during performance of National Anthem, continuing protest
September 2, 2016 / 2:11 AM / a year ago

NFL's Kaepernick kneels during performance of National Anthem, continuing protest

Rory Carroll

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick knelt with his arms folded during the performance of the U.S. national anthem during a pre-season game in San Diego on Thursday, continuing his protest against racial injustice and police brutality.

Kaepernick, 28, has pledged to continue sitting during the performance of "The Star Spangled Banner" before National Football League games, a move that has been both criticised and cheered by commentators. (Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Paul Tait)

