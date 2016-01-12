NFL panel recommends Carson over Inglewood for proposed L.A. stadium

Jan 12 (Reuters) - A committee of National Football League owners has recommended a proposal for a stadium in the Los Angeles suburb of Carson that is backed by the San Diego Chargers, the NFL said Tuesday.

The committee recommendation, which still requires a ratification vote by the league’s owners, comes as three NFL teams are seeking to relocate to the Los Angeles area.

The recommendation of Carson over a rival proposal for a stadium in Inglewood backed by the St. Louis Rams would appear to favor the plan from the Chargers, who are interested in partnering with the Oakland Raiders to share the facility. (Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by David Gregorio)