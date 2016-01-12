FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NFL panel recommends Carson over Inglewood for proposed L.A. stadium
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 12, 2016 / 9:01 PM / 2 years ago

NFL panel recommends Carson over Inglewood for proposed L.A. stadium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - A committee of National Football League owners has recommended a proposal for a stadium in the Los Angeles suburb of Carson that is backed by the San Diego Chargers, the NFL said Tuesday.

The committee recommendation, which still requires a ratification vote by the league’s owners, comes as three NFL teams are seeking to relocate to the Los Angeles area.

The recommendation of Carson over a rival proposal for a stadium in Inglewood backed by the St. Louis Rams would appear to favor the plan from the Chargers, who are interested in partnering with the Oakland Raiders to share the facility. (Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.