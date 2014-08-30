FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NFL-Sam's quest to become first openly gay player in NFL on hold
#Target LGBT
August 30, 2014 / 8:11 PM / 3 years ago

NFL-Sam's quest to become first openly gay player in NFL on hold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Defensive end Michael Sam’s dream of becoming the first openly gay player in the National Football League (NFL) was put on hold on Saturday when he failed to make the St. Louis Rams’ 53-man roster for the 2014 regular season.

The 24-year-old, a standout with the University of Missouri who had announced he was gay in February, was one of 22 players waived in a final cut by the Rams to reach the roster limit before Saturday’s 4 p.m. ET (2000 GMT) deadline. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Gene Cherry)

