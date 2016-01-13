FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NFL-St. Louis Rams approved for relocation to Los Angeles
January 13, 2016 / 1:52 AM / 2 years ago

NFL-St. Louis Rams approved for relocation to Los Angeles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The St. Louis Rams are moving to Los Angeles after National Football League owners voted to approve their relocation efforts on Tuesday and gave the San Diego Chargers the option to join them.

The Rams’ proposal to relocate to a planned $1.85 billion facility in Inglewood, roughly 10 miles from downtown Los Angeles, was approved by owners by a vote of 30-2 according to a report on the NFL’s website.

The Chargers had originally been part of a joint plan with the Oakland Raiders to share a new stadium in Carson, about 15 miles south of downtown Los Angeles. (Reporting by Ruthy Munoz; Editing by Frank Pingue)

