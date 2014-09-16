Anheuser-Busch 'not yet satisfied' with NFL on Rice case

NEW YORK, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch said Tuesday that the company was not satisfied with the NFL’s handling of former Baltimore Ravens star Ray Rice’s domestic violence case.

“We are disappointed and increasingly concerned by the recent incidents that have overshadowed this NFL season,” said the company, which is owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev, in a statement. “We are not yet satisfied with the league’s handling of behaviors that so clearly go against our own company culture and moral code.”

The company said it has shared its concerns and expectations with the league. (Reporting by Anjali Athavaley)