National Football League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - The five St. Louis Rams players who entered the field before Sunday’s game with their hands in the air in a “don’t shoot” pose in support of the nearby Ferguson, Mo., protests will not be fined for their actions.

The St. Louis Police Officers Association said the five Rams players who stood with their hands raised before Sunday’s game against the Oakland Raiders in St. Louis should be disciplined and the NFL should publicly apologize.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Justin Hunter will spend at least another night in a Houston hospital to undergo evaluation for a lacerated spleen.

Hunter spent Sunday night at the hospital after being injured during the Titans’ 45-21 loss to the Houston Texans.

The NFL has told the players association in a letter that it will consider allowing someone other than commissioner Roger Goodell to impose discipline on players, the Washington Post reported.

At the same time, the league remains adamant that appeals of such decisions would continue to be resolved by Goodell or a person appointed by him.

Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams’ trying season continued Sunday as he suffered a broken finger in the Panthers’ 31-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Williams is considered day-to-day after breaking the middle finger on his right hand, coach Ron Rivera said.

Arizona Cardinals safety Tyrann Mathieu and running back Andre Ellington both hope to continue to play despite injuries suffered Sunday.

Mathieu’s thumb was broken in the second quarter of Arizona’s 29-18 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Nick Foles’ collarbone is healing, but the Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterback remains out, coach Chip Kelly said.

Foles reportedly is expected to miss 2-4 more weeks with the injury that already has sidelined him for the past four games.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles suffered a bruised knee Sunday, but coach Andy Reid said that Charles should be available to play this week.

Charles did not miss any time Sunday in the Chiefs’ 29-16 loss to the Denver Broncos -- he ran for 35 yards on 10 carries.

The Pittsburgh Steelers placed defensive end Brett Keisel on injured reserve and signed defensive end Clifton Geathers to replace him.

Keisel, 36, suffered a torn triceps during the Steelers’ 35-32 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

With tight end Jace Amaro out Monday due to a concussion, the New York Jets added tight end Chris Pantale from the practice squad and released linebacker Antwan Barnes.