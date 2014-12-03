National Football League roundup

Former Baltimore Ravens NFL running back Ray Rice and his wife Janay arrive for a hearing at a New York City office building November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(The Sports Xchange) - Ray Rice was reflective in a “Today” show interview Tuesday morning, saying he hopes to play again in the NFL but will continue to examine himself as a person and a husband.

The former Baltimore Ravens running back was reinstated to the NFL on Friday when his indefinite suspension was lifted after an appeal, but so far he has not landed a job.

Adrian Peterson had a chance to testify during his appeal hearing in New York and according to NFL.com, the suspended running decided not to.

The Minnesota Vikings running back is hoping to have his suspension overturned after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell punished him for violating the league’s personal conduct policy for what the league called an “incident of abusive discipline” toward his 4-year-old son.

Arizona Cardinals safety Tyrann Mathieu was hoping to be able to play with a protective cast after he suffered a thumb injury during Sunday’s 29-18 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, but it appears that won’t be the case.

ESPN reported that Mathieu’s fractured and dislocated thumb will need surgery to insert a pin for healing and that he probably would be out of action for three games.

The 2014 season is over for New York Giants defensive end Robert Ayers.

Ayers tore a pectoral muscle during Sunday’s 25-24 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and he will be placed on injured reserve.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed wide receiver Solomon Patton off the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad and waived tight end D.J. Williams.

The reeling Carolina Panthers waived cornerback Antoine Cason and linebacker Jason Williams and signed cornerback Carrington Byndom and linebacker Horace Miller to the active roster from the practice squad.

NFL Players Association president right tackle Eric Winston returned to the league when the Cincinnati Bengals signed him to a one-year contract.

The 31-year-old Winston was last with the Seattle Seahawks in training camp this summer but failed to make the cut.

The Chicago Bears play the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday and might be without kicker Robbie Gould and wide receiver Alshon Jeffery.

Jeffery sat out practice because of hamstring that also limited him in Monday’s practice. Coach Marc Trestman said it was a “precautionary” move to keep Jeffery out of practice.

The Tennessee Titans placed wide receiver Justin Hunter on season-ending injured reserve with a lacerated spleen.

Hunter was hospitalized in Houston after he was injured in the first quarter of the Titans’ 45-21 loss to the Texans on Sunday. He had one catch for 18 yards in the game.