Dallas Cowboys signed defensive end Michael Sam to practice squad

DALLAS, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Defensive end Michael Sam, hoping to become the first openly gay athlete to play in a regular season game in the National Football League, was signed Wednesday to the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad, the team said.

Coach Jason Garrett told a news conference the team brought the rookie from Missouri in to see if he could help the football team. Sam was cut last week by the St. Louis Rams, who had drafted him in the spring.