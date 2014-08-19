NFL-Vikings reach settlement with former punter Kluwe

Aug 19 (Reuters) - The Minnesota Vikings have reached a settlement with former punter Chris Kluwe over his claim that he was released by the team last year due to his support of same-sex marriage.

Though terms of the resolution were not disclosed, the Vikings said they will “provide continued financial support for human rights and anti-hate causes” and enhance their “sensitivity training policy”.

“We are glad a resolution of this matter has been reached, and we look forward to continuing our efforts to create positive awareness of these issues,” Vikings chairman Zygi Wilf said in a statement on Tuesday.

Kluwe, who was released by the Vikings in May 2013 despite having established several punt records for the team, said: ”I‘m pleased that the issue has been resolved.

“I intend to continue to speak out on behalf of marriage equality, and I am pleased to be a part of the impact the Vikings material charitable contributions will have on LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) and related causes.”

In January, Kluwe, who is now retired, alleged in a scathing article he wrote for the website Deadspin that he was urged by former Vikings coach Leslie Frazier and general manager Rick Spielman to stop speaking out about his support for same-sex marriage.

He also wrote that special teams co-ordinator Mike Priefer had made several anti-gay comments in his presence and that he intended to make sure Priefer never holds another coaching job in the NFL.

Last month, the Vikings suspended Priefer for three games without pay after an independent investigation revealed he used homophobic remarks during the 2012 NFL season. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Gene Cherry)