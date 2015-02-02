FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nationwide Insurance defends controversial Super Bowl ad
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 2, 2015 / 3:00 PM / 3 years ago

Nationwide Insurance defends controversial Super Bowl ad

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Nationwide Insurance defended its Super Bowl ad featuring a “dead” boy, saying on Monday that it was intended to start a conversation about preventable accidents, not sell insurance.

The ad, labeled by one Twitter user as “the most depressing ever”, has a young mop-haired boy saying sadly that he won’t be able to learn to ride a bicycle or get married because he “died from an accident.”

The ad goes on to show an overflowing bathtub, a under-sink cabinet containing cleaning materials with the doors ajar, and a wall-mounted flatscreen TV that has crashed to the floor.

A female voice intones that at Nationwide, “we believe in protecting what matters most - your kids.”

The response was overwhelmingly negative.

“Hope you guys are having a great day. Did you know your kid is probably gonna die soon? Enjoy your nachos & funeral planning!,” Rob Fee of Louisville, Kentucky tweeted.

Nationwide was unapologetic.

"While some did not care for the ad, we hope it served to begin a dialogue to make safe happen for children everywhere," the company said on its website. (bit.ly/166llio)

Companies paid up to a record $4.5 million for 30 seconds during the game on Comcast Corp’s NBC network seen by an estimated 100 million-plus viewers, the year’s biggest television audience.

Apart from Nationwide’s ad, Coca-Cola stood out with an anti-bullying message, while brewer Budweiser, owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev, played on happier emotions by again featuring a labrador puppy.

The New England Patriots won Sunday’s game, beating the Seattle Seahawks 28-24.

Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Ted Kerr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.