a year ago
UAE food firm NFPC pulls stake sale on valuation mismatch - sources
June 22, 2016 / 2:25 PM / a year ago

UAE food firm NFPC pulls stake sale on valuation mismatch - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 22 (Reuters) - The owners of National Foods Products Company (NFPC) have abandoned the sale of a majority stake in the Abu Dhabi-based firm after final round bids failed to meet their valuation, sources aware of the matter said on Wednesday.

Shareholders of NFPC, one of the largest food and dairy manufacturers in the United Arab Emirates, whose brands include Milco, Lacnor and Oasis bottled water, had been aiming to raise up to $1.5 billion from the sale of up to 51 percent of NFPC.

NFPC could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh and David French; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
