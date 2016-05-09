FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF- NGK SPARK PLUG says structural reform of ceramic IC package business
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
May 9, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF- NGK SPARK PLUG says structural reform of ceramic IC package business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - NGK SPARK PLUG CO LTD :

* Says it had decided a basic policy about the structural reform of its ceramic IC package business at the Board of Directors Meeting held on May 9

* Says establishment of the new subsidiaries including new subsidiary for the Ceramic IC package business named “NTK CERAMIC CO., LTD.” (New N-CERA) and new subsidiary for the Sensor business named “CS Nakatsugawa CO., LTD” (CS Nakatsugawa), planned on July 1

* Says the Ceramic IC package business will be succeeded from the Company and current NTK CERAMIC CO., LTD. (Current N-CERA) to New N-CERA, through absorption-type company split by Oct. 1 (planned)

* Says the sensor business in Current N-CERA will be succeeded to CS Nakatsugawa through absorption-type company split by Oct. 1 (Planned)

* Says absorbing Current N-CERA into the Company by Jan. 1, 2017 (Planned)

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/iw3hd1

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

