UPDATE 1-Japan's NGK Insulators to pay $65.3 million over price-fixing
September 3, 2015 / 7:30 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Japan's NGK Insulators to pay $65.3 million over price-fixing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail about the deal and background on the investigation)

By Diane Bartz

WASHINGTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Japan’s NGK Insulators Ltd , which makes parts needed for automotive catalytic converters, has agreed to pay $65.3 million for fixing the prices of parts supplied to car makers and plead guilty to criminal charges, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

The conspiracy ran from about 2000 to 2010, with parts sold to General Motors Co, Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co Ltd, the government said.

Calls to NGK Insulators in Tokyo outside of Asian business hours were not immediately returned.

Japan’s Nikkei reported that the Justice Department was expected to prosecute the company’s former president and two others in connection with the price-fixing plea deal.

The charges included price-fixing and obstruction of justice, based on attempts to stymie the Justice Department probe by destroying or changing documents, the government said.

NGK Insulators is one of 36 companies that have pleaded guilty or agreed to plead guilty to fixing the prices of dozens of car parts as part of a long-running, global investigation. (Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Jeffrey Benkoe)

