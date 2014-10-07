NGL Energy says Grand Mesa pipeline open season successful

Oct 7 (Reuters) - NGL Energy Partners LP has received necessary binding commitments to start building the Grand Mesa pipeline system, which is expected to start operating in 2016, the company said on Monday.

The proposed 550-mile (880 km) crude oil pipeline, a joint venture between Rimrock Midstream, LLC and NGL Energy, will have an initial capacity of more than 130,000 barrels per day, originating in stations near the towns of Lucerne and Kersey, Colorado and terminating at NGL’s Cushing, Oklahoma terminal. (Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bangalore; editing by David Clarke)