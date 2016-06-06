FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Henderson to vote for China's HNA reps to be removed from NH Hotel board
June 6, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

Henderson to vote for China's HNA reps to be removed from NH Hotel board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - Henderson Global Investors will vote in favour of proposals to remove four representatives of China’s HNA group from the board of NH Hotel Group at the firm’s June 21 annual general meeting, the fund manager said on Monday.

Henderson said it believed the four directors from HNA, NH Hotel’s largest shareholder, should step aside due to concerns about governance and conflict of interest.

“Henderson believes these directors, including the co-Chairman, who works as an advisor to HNA, should step aside following HNA’s agreement to buy Carlson Hotels and take a majority stake in Rezidor Hotel Group,” Henderson said.

Henderson is NH Hotel’s fourth largest shareholder, with a 4.19 percent stake, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

Aviation and shipping conglomerate HNA agreed in April to buy Carlson, owner of the Radisson hotel chain, and its 51.3 percent stake in Rezidor Hotel Group for an undisclosed sum. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn)

