BRIEF-NH Hotels to buy Colombia's Hoteles Royal for 65.6 mln euros
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 3, 2015 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-NH Hotels to buy Colombia's Hoteles Royal for 65.6 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3(Reuters) - NH Hotel Group SA :

* Said on Monday it had agreed to buy Colombian chain Hoteles Royal for 65.6 million euros, discounting 21.5 million euros received from the sale of NH Bogota Parque 93

* To buy 80.77 percent of Hoteles Royal in the early stage and then the offer will be extended to the remaining 19.23 percent

* The proceeds from the sale of NH Bogota Parque 93 and Sotogrande will allow to finance the acquisition of Hoteles Royal without the need to increase the Group’s debt

* The Group increases the number of hotels to 21 from two in Colombia, Chile and Ecuador

Source text for Eikon: [ID: nCNM98fpXQ]

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

