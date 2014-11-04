BRIEF-NH Hotel Group Q3 revenue up 3 pct to 320.6 mln euros

Nov 4(Reuters) - NH Hotel Group SA :

* Said on Monday Q3 revenue up 3 percent to 320.6 million euros

* Q3 recurring EBITDA up 16.2 percent to 33.5 million euros

* Q3 recurring net loss 4.8 million euros versus loss 5.6 million euros

* Q3 net profit including non-recurring 0.4 million euros versus loss 10.4 million euros

* Q3 like for like income from hotels up 4.0 percent to 305.9 million euros

* Guidance for 2014 maintained

* Sees RevPAR growth between 3 percent and 5 percent in 2014

* 9-month RevPAR up 3.94 percent

* 9-month occupation up 2.63 percent at 68.13 percent

* Sees recurring EBITDA growth between 5 percent and 10 percent in 2014 compared to the previous year adjusted for the sale of assets in 2013 Source text: bit.ly/1tCyqce

Further company coverage: