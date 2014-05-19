NH Hoteles core shareholder puts 8 percent of stake on sale

MADRID, May 19 (Reuters) - Spanish hotelier Grupo Hesperia (GIHSA) said on Monday that it has given JP Capital Markets a mandate to sell up to 8 percent of its current 20 percent stake in hotel chain NH Hoteles.

In a regulatory filing, Grupo Hesperia said it expects to keep a stable holding in the Spanish urban hotel group following the potential sale.

Shares in NH Hoteles closed at 4.32 euros ($5.93) each on Monday, valuing an 8 percent stake at about 145 million euros. ($1 = 0.7289 Euros) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Paul Day)