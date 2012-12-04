FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's NHB sets coupon to raise up to 5 bln rupees via bonds
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 4, 2012 / 10:57 AM / in 5 years

India's NHB sets coupon to raise up to 5 bln rupees via bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - India’s National Housing Bank plans to raise up to 5 billion rupees ($91.45 million) via bonds at 8.78 percent coupon, three sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday.

The firm will issue 36-month unsecured bonds with a put/call option after 400 days.

The issue has a base size of 2.5 billion rupees, according to the termsheet obtained by Reuters.

Axis Bank, Nomura and HSBC India are the arrangers, they said. ($1 = 54.6750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.