Medium chance of cyclone off the west coast of Africa -NHC
August 29, 2013 / 5:51 PM / in 4 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A broad area of low pressure associated with a tropical wave moving off the west coast of Africa has a medium 30 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.

“Environmental conditions appear to be favorable for some development during the next two or three days while the system moves westward near the Cape Verde Islands at 10 to 15 miles per hour,” the Miami-based weather forecasters said. (Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick; anupam.chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 651 848; 5832; Reuters Messaging: anupam.chatterjee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; For help: Click “Contact Us” in your desk top, click here or call 1-800-738-8377 for Reuters Products and +1-888-463-3383 for Thomson products)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
