NH Hotels wrong-footed by fatigued high-yield market

LONDON, May 1 (IFR) - NH Hotels pulled an opportunistic high-yield bond late on Thursday after investors, overwhelmed by a recent deal deluge, demanded higher yields than the Spanish hotel operator was willing to pay.

The outcome caught some in the market by surprise as the company has performed strongly since it first tapped the market in October 2013. Back then, the Spanish firm issued a EUR250m 6NC4 senior secured deal at par to yield 6.875%, but the bond was bid at 110.50 to yield just 3.55% ahead of the new deal’s announcement on Wednesday afternoon.

A group of banks led by JP Morgan set price talk on a new EUR200m 7NC4 senior secured trade at 4.25% to 4.5% on Thursday afternoon, but pulled the deal later in the day citing “adverse developments in market conditions.”

A lead banker said the issuer had enough demand to print a new deal at 4.5%, but chose not to as it was primarily refinancing bank debt at 400bp over Euribor.

“It was always an opportunistic refinancing from a price sensitive issuer,” he said. “The timing was really unfortunate. Just as we announced the deal on Wednesday afternoon the market really started to weaken.”

An investor agreed that the market began to turn late on Wednesday, but added that conditions were not as weak as he’d expected on Thursday.

“I think people are just a lot more disciplined after the flood of very tightly priced issuance this year that then hasn’t performed well,” he said.

“The market was crying out for higher quality Double-B deals at the start of the year, but people have got more than enough of it now and are looking for higher yielding stuff again.”

While NH’s deal fell into the Single-B category, with B/B+ ratings from S&P/Fitch, a second investor said it should be higher as the agencies undervalue its security package.

“Still, I think a lot of benchmark funds saw a Single-B deal and thought low 4% wasn’t enough,” he added.

“I was annoyed with the process, personally. They have a bond outstanding but they’re not a large Double-B issuer that can get away without doing a roadshow.”

Instead of embarking on meetings to market the deal, the company held an investor call on Thursday morning. The banker said this was appropriate though, as the company is publicly listed with a strong debt investor following.

Now NH Hotels has withdrawn from the market, all eyes are on Italian construction firm Condotte, which is in the process of marketing a debut EUR300m 7NC3 senior issue.

The deal is offering a lot more yield, with price whispers in the low 7% range, according to investors.

“I still think it could struggle though, as a lot of people will just see an Italian first-time - and probably last-time - issuer in a tough sector,” said the first investor. (Reporting by Robert Smith, editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)