FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Blackhawks tame Wild to move 2-0 clear in series
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Apple
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 4, 2015 / 4:45 AM / 2 years ago

Blackhawks tame Wild to move 2-0 clear in series

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) is congratulated for scoring a goal during the third period in game two of the second round of the 2015 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Minnesota Wild at the United Center. Chicago won 4-1. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Right winger Patrick Kane scored two goals to lead the Chicago Blackhawks to a 4-1 win against the Minnesota Wild in Game Two of their Western Conference semi-final series on Sunday.

Center Jonathan Toews and left winger Patrick Sharp also scored for Chicago, who seized a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series with their fifth win in as many games on home ice this post-season.

Defenseman Matt Dumba scored the lone goal for Minnesota.

Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford stopped 30-of-31 shots to earn his third win of the playoffs, while Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk turned aside 27-of-30 attempts on goal.

A short-handed goal by Toews broke a scoreless tie with 7:32 remaining in the second period before Chicago doubled their lead on Kane’s wrist shot from the right circle with 19.9 seconds remaining in the same frame.

Defenseman Duncan Keith fired a stretch pass to Kane, who wheeled near the blue line and beat Dubnyk stick-side for his 100th career playoff point. Minnesota trimmed the deficit to 2-1 on Dumba’s power-play goal with 18:40 left in the third period, the scorer ripping a shot from 40 feet into the top right corner of the net.

The Blackhawks regained a two-goal cushion on a wrist shot by Sharp with 12:21 to go in the third period, left winger Teuvo Teravainen starting the play by stealing the puck along the boards and pushing a pass to the goal-scorer.

Kane added an empty-netter with 2:07 remaining in the third period to complete the scoring.

Game Three is in Minnesota on Tuesday.

(This story fixes day in first paragraph.)

Editing by Jahmal Corner

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.