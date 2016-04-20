NHL-Blackhawks' Shaw apologizes for 'insensitive remarks'

April 20 (Reuters) - Chicago Blackhawks forward Andrew Shaw apologized on Wednesday for “insensitive remarks” he made during his team’s Stanley Cup playoff game when he appeared to shout a homophobic slur at officials.

After being assessed a penalty late in Tuesday’s home loss to the St. Louis Blues, Shaw yelled at officials from the penalty box and video of the incident appeared to show him using a homophobic slur.

”I am sincerely sorry for the insensitive remarks that I made last night while in the penalty box,“ Shaw said in a statement. ”When I got home and saw the video, it was evident that what I did was wrong, no matter the circumstances.

“I apologize to many people, including the gay and lesbian community, the Chicago Blackhawks organization, Blackhawks fans and anyone else I may have offended. I know my words were hurtful and I will learn from my mistake.”

Shaw, a member of Chicago’s Stanley Cup winners of 2013 and 2015, also held up both middle fingers as he headed to the penalty box during the 4-3 loss that left the defending champion Blackhawks down 3-1 in the best-of-seven first-round series.

The National Hockey League’s Blackhawks said they were disappointed in Shaw’s actions and that his comments do not reflect what they stand for as an organization.

“We are proud to have an inclusive and respectful environment, and to support various initiatives such as the You Can Play Project and the Chicago Gay Hockey Association,” the Blackhawks said.

“We will use this opportunity to further educate our players and organization moving forward, so that we all may learn from it.” (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Larry Fine)