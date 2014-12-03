FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NHL-National Hockey League roundup
December 3, 2014 / 1:06 AM / 3 years ago

NHL-National Hockey League roundup

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Apr 13, 2014; Newark, NJ, USA; New Jersey Devils goalie Martin Brodeur (30) is honored by fans after his 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The St. Louis Blues signed 42-year-old goaltender Martin Brodeur to a one-year contract.

Brodeur had spent his entire 21-year career with the New Jersey Devils. His contract with the Blues includes performance bonuses, according to TVA.

NHL legend Gordie Howe suffered another major stroke on Monday and is in intensive care, his son, Mark, told the Detroit Free Press.

The 86-year-old Howe had a series of mini-strokes starting in the summer and a more severe stroke on Oct. 26, but he had since regained some movement on his right side before the latest setback.

The NHL fined the Los Angeles Kings $100,000 for violating the terms of defenseman Slava Voynov’s suspension.

Voynov, who was suspended after being charged with domestic violence in October, skated with teammates Tuesday morning during a practice, a direct contravention of the terms of the Voynov’s suspension.

Columbus Blue Jackets center Mark Letestu is expected to be sidelined for six weeks after undergoing surgery for groin and abdominal injuries.

In nine games before Letestu was injured last month, he had three goals and two assists.

Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
