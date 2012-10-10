FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-US safety regulator issues warning about possible counterfeit air bags used as relacement parts in cars involved in accidents
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 10, 2012 / 12:10 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-US safety regulator issues warning about possible counterfeit air bags used as relacement parts in cars involved in accidents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Oct 10 (Reuters) - * US safety regulator issue warning to consumers regarding possible counterfeit

air bags used as relacement parts in cars involved in accidents * Nhtsa says counterfeit replacement air bags may not deploy or expel metal

shrapnel in an accident * Nhtsa says not aware of any deaths or injuries connected to counterfeit air

bags * Nhtsa says full scope of problem uncertain, but it believes issue affects

less than 0.1 percent of US vehicle fleet * Nhtsa says only vehicles that have had air bags replaced in past three years

by repair shop that is not part o new car dealership may be at risk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.