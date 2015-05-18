UPDATE 1-NHTSA evaluates complaints of coil spring fracture in Nissan cars

(Adds Nissan’s comment)

May 18 (Reuters) - U.S. vehicle safety regulators have launched a preliminary evaluation of about 130,000 Nissan Versa cars after receiving complaints about fractures in the front suspension coil spring.

No fatalities have been reported from the defect so far, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Monday. (1.usa.gov/1JpHzw1)

Owners of some of the cars complained the fractures could lead to tire punctures or brake line damages while driving. Preliminary analysis indicates that the failures occur without warning and can happen at any speed, the NHTSA said.

A preliminary evaluation is the first step in a process that could lead to a recall if regulators determine there is a defect.

“Nissan is cooperating fully to answer the agency’s questions regarding this issue in a timely manner. Nissan is committed to a high level of customer safety, service and satisfaction,” Nissan North America spokesman Steve Yaeger said. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Joyjeet Das)