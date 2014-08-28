FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Helicopter operator NHV to merge with peer Blueway
August 28, 2014 / 9:21 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Helicopter operator NHV to merge with peer Blueway

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - NHV:

* Helicopter operator NHV, an Ardian Portfolio co, signed an agreement to merge with fellow helicopter operator Blueway

* Is buying Blueway’s stakes from Reiten & Co Capital Partners and the Helicopter Transportation Group

* New group will look to become the leading operator in the offshore helicopter industry; looking to expand its fleet with the addition of 19 helicopters

* Group will generating a combined turnover of more than $270 million

* In 2013, NHV record turnover of close to 90 million euro

