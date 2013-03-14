Fitch cuts Niagara Falls to 'BBB' from 'A', rating watch negative

March 14 (Reuters) - Fitch cut its rating on the general obligation bonds of the City of Niagara Falls, New York, to ‘BBB’ from ‘A’, and placed the town on rating watch negative on Thursday, citing concerns that the town could run into cash flow problems in the third quarter of the year.

“The city’s rapidly deteriorating financial position is leading to an imminent cash shortfall,” said Fitch. “City officials project that without an influx of funds, they will likely run out of money in the third quarter of 2013.”