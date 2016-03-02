FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya's NIC Bank 2015 profit rises despite bad debt provisions
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 2, 2016 / 11:18 AM / 2 years ago

Kenya's NIC Bank 2015 profit rises despite bad debt provisions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NAIROBI, March 2 (Reuters) - NIC Bank Group’s pretax profit rose 3 percent in 2015 and the Kenyan bank plans to nearly double its branch network to tap faster growing markets such as retail banking, it said on Wednesday.

The mid-tier lender renowned for asset financing said profit before tax rose to 6.4 billion shillings from 6.23 billion shillings in 2014, despite a surge in provisions for bad debts.

The bank said it would increase the number of outlets in Kenya to 50 by 2018 from 27 at the end of last year.

“NIC bank will continue rolling out its strategic shift of the business towards the retail and SME (small and medium enterprise) space, a move that is aimed at ensuring future sustainable growth and returns,” it said in a statement.

In 2015, NIC’s bad debt provisions soared to 1.65 billion shillings from 329 million shillings after the central bank raised rates in the middle of the year, sending commercial interest rates as high as 25 percent.

The bank raised its dividend per share for the year by a quarter to 1.25 shilling, including an interim dividend of 0.25 shillings already paid. Earnings per share slipped to 7.00 shillings from 7.07 shillings a year earlier.

NIC has operations in neighbouring Uganda and Tanzania. It also operates an investment bank, an insurance agency and a securities brokerage. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.