Nicaraguan government denies permit to B2Gold mining project
#Market News
October 13, 2015 / 12:16 AM / 2 years ago

Nicaraguan government denies permit to B2Gold mining project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANAGUA, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Nicaraguan government has denied a permit to a unit of Canada’s B2Gold for a gold-mining project due to environmental concerns, officials said on Monday.

The Tajo Pavon project, which would be located about 132 miles (212 km) northeast of the capital, could affect two rivers and local nature reserves, the ministry of environment and natural resources (Marena) said.

The project proposed by B2Gold’s local subsidiary, Nueva Esperanza, cannot move forward now, Marena said.

First lady and government spokeswoman Rosario Murillo said environmental experts concluded that the project, which the company has been exploring for three years, is not viable because it would negatively impact nearby communities and water sources.

B2Gold in Nicaragua did not have an immediate comment.

Reporting by Ivan Castro; Writing by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
