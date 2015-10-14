FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
B2Gold says to restart operations at Nicaragua mine
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 14, 2015 / 9:50 PM / 2 years ago

B2Gold says to restart operations at Nicaragua mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Canadian miner B2Gold said on Wednesday it would reopen its El Limon mine in Nicaragua, which had been closed for two weeks after worker protests culminated in a policeman being killed.

The company said in a statement it had called its employees to report for work on Wednesday afternoon.

The policeman died and 31 people were hurt after a clash on Oct. 6 between police and workers, who were demanding the reinstatement of three colleagues who had been fired.

At least four protesters were detained by police after the confrontation.

The day after the clash, B2Gold said that subject to a timely resolution to the dispute, it expects to meet its 2015 forecast of 55,000-65,000 ounces of gold from El Limon, which represents approximately 11 percent of the company’s 2015 gold production. (Reporting by Ivan Castro; Additional reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Alan Crosby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.