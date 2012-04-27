FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China firm to build part of refinery in Nicaragua
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 27, 2012 / 11:37 PM / in 5 years

China firm to build part of refinery in Nicaragua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANAGUA, April 27 (Reuters) - China’s CAMC Engineering Co Ltd will build a 1.08 million-barrel oil deposit tank and submarine pipelines for a refinery in western Nicaragua, authorities from the Central American nation told local media on Friday.

CAMC’s deal with Albanisa, an oil venture between Nicaragua and Venezuela, is worth $233 million. The project will take around 20 months to finish.

Francisco Lopez, vice president of Albanisa, was quoted as saying that the refinery, located near Puerto Sandino on Nicaragua’s Pacific coast, will produce 150,000 barrels per day and send oil to other nations in Central America.

The entire refinery will cost around $6 billion, Lopez said. (Reporting By Ivan Castro; Editing by Gary Hill)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.