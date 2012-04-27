China firm to build part of refinery in Nicaragua

MANAGUA, April 27 (Reuters) - China’s CAMC Engineering Co Ltd will build a 1.08 million-barrel oil deposit tank and submarine pipelines for a refinery in western Nicaragua, authorities from the Central American nation told local media on Friday.

CAMC’s deal with Albanisa, an oil venture between Nicaragua and Venezuela, is worth $233 million. The project will take around 20 months to finish.

Francisco Lopez, vice president of Albanisa, was quoted as saying that the refinery, located near Puerto Sandino on Nicaragua’s Pacific coast, will produce 150,000 barrels per day and send oil to other nations in Central America.

The entire refinery will cost around $6 billion, Lopez said. (Reporting By Ivan Castro; Editing by Gary Hill)