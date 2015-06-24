FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nicaraguan coffee farmers to receive $30 mln in loans
#Market News
June 24, 2015 / 2:01 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Nicaraguan coffee farmers to receive $30 mln in loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 24 (Reuters) - International Finance Corporation (IFC), Ecom Agroindustrial Corp, Starbucks Corp , InterAmerican Development Bank, Global Agriculture and Food Security Program:

* IFC, member of the World Bank Group, to invest $12 million toward a $30 million long-term loan program to help Nicaraguan coffee farmers deal with coffee rust fungus known as “roya”.

* Program to be administered by Exportador Atlantic S.A., a subsidiary of Ecom operating in Nicaragua.

* InterAmerican Development Bank will invest $12 million.

* Atlantic and Starbucks will each invest $3 million. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
