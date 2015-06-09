FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Costa Rica wants environmental information on Nicaragua canal
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
June 9, 2015 / 4:56 PM / 2 years ago

Costa Rica wants environmental information on Nicaragua canal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

GENEVA, June 9 (Reuters) - Costa Rica wants information from Nicaragua about the potential environmental impact of a planned $50 billion canal project that would rival the Panama Canal, Costa Rican President Luis Guillermo Solís Rivera said on Tuesday.

The canal construction plan entails dredging Lake Nicaragua to almost twice its current depth. This could cause sedimentation in San Juan river, whose southern bank is Costa Rican territory.

“This is why we asked Nicaragua to tell us how they were planning to prevent the sedimentation of the San Juan river. We have not received that information,” Solis said.

“The only thing we want is information on possible environmental impacts on Costa Rica, and other than that we wish them well,” Solis told a news conference in Geneva.

Nicaragua announced the start of work on the project in December, saying the proposed 172-mile (278-km) canal, due to be operational by around 2020, would raise annual economic growth to more than 10 percent.

Construction of the new waterway will be run by Hong Kong-based HK Nicaragua Canal Development Investment Co Ltd (HKND Group), which is controlled by Wang Jing, a Chinese telecom mogul.

“We understand that this is not a canal that is being supported by the government of Beijing,” Solis said. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.