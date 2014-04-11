FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Strong 6.1 quake shakes Nicaragua, no major damage
April 11, 2014 / 12:30 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 2-Strong 6.1 quake shakes Nicaragua, no major damage

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quote from government spokeswoman)

By Ivan Castro

MANAGUA, April 10 (Reuters) - A strong earthquake shook western Nicaragua on Thursday, knocking out power and phone lines in some areas of the capital Managua, a Reuters witness said, but there were no reports of fatalities or major damage.

The quake had a magnitude of 6.1, the U.S. Geological Survey said, and was very shallow at a depth of 6.2 miles (10 km). It was previously reported as having various magnitudes ranging up to 6.4.

Some residents in Managua rushed out into the streets, clearly nervous.

“There are no injuries, no loss of life so far, nor even any significant material losses,” Nicaraguan government spokeswoman Rosario Murillo said on local radio, adding that the government was checking reports that two dozen homes had suffered some damage.

The earthquake struck at 2327 GMT, 19 miles (31 km) northeast of the town of Nagarote or 31 miles (50 km) north-northwest of the capital Managua, USGS added.

The Reuters witness said the quake was followed by aftershocks.

A magnitude 6.1 quake is capable of causing severe damage. (Additional reporting by Noe Torres; Writing by Christine Murray; Editing by Simon Gardner and Eric Walsh)

