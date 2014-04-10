FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Magnitude 6.4 quake strikes near Managua in Nicaragua -USGS
April 10, 2014 / 11:46 PM / 3 years ago

Magnitude 6.4 quake strikes near Managua in Nicaragua -USGS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 10 (Reuters) - A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck near the Nicaraguan capital, Managua, on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

It said the quake, very shallow at a depth of 6.2 miles (10 km) and therefore more powerful, struck at 2327 GMT north of Managua, 14 miles (22.5 km) northeast of the town of Nagarote.

A magnitude 6.4 quake is capable of causing severe damage.

The quake was initially reported as having a 6.2 magnitude. (Reporting by Sandra Maler; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
