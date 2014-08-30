FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 miners rescued from Nicaragua gold mine after landslide
Sections
Featured
The garage science behind tasers
Shock Tactics
The garage science behind tasers
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Maria makes landfall in Puerto Rico
Hurricane Maria
Maria makes landfall in Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 30, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

20 miners rescued from Nicaragua gold mine after landslide

Jimmy Sanchez

2 Min Read

BONANZA, Nicaragua, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Rescue workers freed 20 informal miners who were trapped in a gold mine after a landslide in northern Nicaragua, government spokeswoman Rosario Murillo said on Friday.

The spokeswoman had said on Thursday that some 29 miners were trapped, and two of them had been rescued the same day. The whereabouts of the remaining miners was not immediately clear.

Murillo told local radio on Friday that rescue efforts would continue into the night.

Julio Quintero, head of Nicaraguan miner Hemco, a unit of Colombia’s Mineros SA, said the mine in the Bonanza project some 260 miles (420 km) northeast of Managua, was closed about four years ago after being deemed unsafe.

Nonetheless, artisanal miners continued to work there against the company’s orders, and Quintero said Hemco had continued to buy minerals from them until last week, when it decided it could not be sure where the product came from.

Artisanal mining is legal in Nicaragua, the poorest country in Latin America, where it is used as a way for more people to profit from the industry.

The mine had been severely affected by seasonal rains in the past, the company added, with another landslide two months ago killing two miners.

The Bonanza project, which began in 1995, produces around 37,300 troy ounces of gold a year, according to Hemco’s website. (Additional reporting by Leslie Nicolas Lacayo; writing by Alexandra Alper; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.