FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Xinwei to launch phone service in Nicaragua
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 12, 2013 / 12:25 AM / in 5 years

China's Xinwei to launch phone service in Nicaragua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANAGUA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - China’s Xinwei Telecom Enterprise Group has won approval to operate cellphone and Internet services in Nicaragua and expects to invest $2 billion in the Central American country over the next three years, Nicaragua’s telecoms regulator said on Friday.

The company will start operations this year and plans to invest an initial $700 million to allow it to offer coverage across the country, said Orlando Castillo, head of the regulatory agency Telcor.

The total investment over three years will round out to about $2 billion, Castillo told local television. He did not give further details of the authorization.

Claro, a unit of tycoon Carlos Slim’s America Movil , Telefonica’s Movistar and Russian firm Yota currently operate phone and Internet services in Nicaragua.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.