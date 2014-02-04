FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nice Systems board to discuss Americas chief Barak Eilam as CEO
February 4, 2014

Nice Systems board to discuss Americas chief Barak Eilam as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Israeli-based software provider Nice Systems said its board will meet on Tuesday to discuss a proposal to appoint Barak Eilam as its new chief executive officer.

Eilam, currently president of Nice’s Americas region the past year and a half, would replace Zeevi Bregman, who has been CEO since September 2009.

Eilam previously was the head of sales and the general manager of Nice’s Enterprise Group in the Americas. Under his leadership he guided Nice’s enterprise business growth into advanced application and business solutions.

Nice said it would issue fourth-quarter financial results on Wednesday as scheduled.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
