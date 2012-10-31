FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nice Systems' profit beats estimates on data analytics demand
October 31, 2012

Nice Systems' profit beats estimates on data analytics demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Israel-based software company Nice Systems reported a better-than-expected third-quarter profit on strong demand for its data analytics software, and raised its full-year profit forecast.

“As we enter the final quarter of the year, we see strong demand for our solutions and expect it to be a strong quarter in bookings and revenues,” Chief Executive Zeevi Bregman said.

Net income fell to $16.8 million, or 27 cents per share, in the third quarter, excluding items, from $18.3 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 64 cents per share.

Total revenue rose nearly 9.7 percent to $218.9 million. Excluding items, revenue rose 10.2 percent to $220.9 million.

Analysts on average expected an adjusted profit of 57 cents per share, on revenue of $220.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

